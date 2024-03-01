Wagner’s hired supporters surprisingly steal flowers that were put down to remember Alexei Navalny, who strongly opposed Putin, and putting them on their leader’s grave.

In honor of the late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who passed away in a plane accident last year, tributes are being organized to commemorate his legacy.

Thousands of people have silently paid their respects to Navalny, who was 47yearsold and died two weeks ago in a prison in the Arctic. He was sent to the prison for speaking against the Russian government.

But the men who left flowers at the memorial for people who were hurt by Russian people might have been reported to the military and might have to go fight in the war.

More than 100 people have been arrested in eight cities for leaving tributes, according to OVD-Info, a group that watches political punishment in Russia.

Video shows Natalya Khim, a 35-year-old former reality show star who supports Wagner, talking about people laying flowers at Lubyanka Square to remember Alexei Navalny.

“We are aware that he passed away, but we are not sad about it. “Me and Wagner’s private army,along with other people in the Special Military Operation,decided not to leave any flowers here.

“From now on, we will collect and move all the flowers in memory of Navalny to a special memorial for soldiers in the war. “

Khim used to be part of a Russian neo-Nazi group called the Slavic Union, but now she writes a blog supporting war.

She said,”Ihope no dogs come to our memorial and take anything from there. “

Video also shows a person who supports Wagner, wearing black clothes and a covered face, moving flowers from the shrine of Navalny to a Wagner stall.

Many people arrested at gatherings in Russia to remember Navalny. His body was given back to his mother just last week, according to an aide.

Lyudmila Navalnya was being threatened and blackmailed by Putin’s government to bury her son privately without any public goodbye.

His wife Yulia Navalnaya said that Vladimir Putin was very cruel to her late husband’s body and made it impossible for her to do anything with it.

The Russian government says Navalny died from natural reasons.