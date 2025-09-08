Walter Mzembi arrest sparks wider rift among exiled Zanu-PF figures

The arrest of former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has deepened divisions within Zimbabwe’s political exiles, exposing long-simmering tensions among former Zanu-PF allies now scattered across the region.

Mzembi, who returned unexpectedly to Zimbabwe in June after nearly seven years in South Africa, remains in remand prison facing charges of theft of trust property and abuse of office. His continued detention has sparked a war of words between prominent exiled figures, journalists, and political actors, highlighting the fragility of opposition to the ruling establishment from outside the country.

Exiled former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has positioned himself firmly in Mzembi’s corner, calling him an “honest Zimbabwean” who has been “trapped into a dungeon.” Writing on social media, Kasukuwere urged supporters to intensify efforts to secure Mzembi’s release, underscoring his loyalty to his former cabinet colleague.

But the unity Kasukuwere called for is far from evident. Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has accused former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa of working with state intelligence operatives to lure exiled figures such as Mzembi back to Zimbabwe. Mliswa has denied the claims, insisting Mzembi acted independently after a fallout with Kasukuwere in South Africa.

The dispute has laid bare the lack of cohesion among Zimbabwe’s political exiles, many of whom fled the country following the 2017 military-assisted ouster of Robert Mugabe. Kasukuwere, Mzembi, and others once held influential cabinet positions but have since found themselves navigating exile politics, where suspicion and mistrust often run deep.

Analysts note that Mzembi’s case could become a litmus test for other exiled figures contemplating a return. His failure to secure bail, coupled with reports of his deteriorating health, has amplified concerns that returning home carries heavy risks.

Meanwhile, Mliswa has tried to frame his role as one of reconciliation, saying he has always encouraged the safe return of Zimbabweans in exile. But critics argue that his exchanges with Chin’ono and others reveal the extent to which political survival and personal rivalries continue to shape the narrative.

As Mzembi awaits trial, the controversy surrounding his arrest has shifted from the courtroom to the political battlefield, with the spotlight now firmly on the fractured relationships among Zimbabwe’s exiled elites — and what those divisions mean for their collective influence on the country’s future.