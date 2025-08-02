Walter Mzembi Reportedly Falls Seriously Sick Behind Bars Ahead of US$2M Trial

Former foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi has reportedly fallen ill while in custody at Harare Remand Prison, where he is awaiting trial for allegedly stealing trust property worth US$2 million.

Arrest Follows Return From Seven-Year Exile

The 61-year-old ex-minister was arrested on 14 June after returning to Zimbabwe following a self-imposed seven-year exile in South Africa. He left the country in 2018 after being granted bail to seek cancer treatment, but never returned to face charges. As a result, three arrest warrants were issued, and a court later ruled that he had deliberately skipped court. His previous bail was revoked.

Mzembi is accused of improperly donating television sets—originally bought for public viewing during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, to United Family International Church, led by Emmanuel Makandiwa. The donation allegedly took place while Mzembi served as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality.

He is expected to go on trial at the High Court on 6 August, pending the finalisation of investigations and formal indictment.

Lawyer Claims Walter Mzembi Reportedly Seriously Sick

Lawyer Jacqueline Sande-Kamangu, who was also Saviour Kasukuwere’s 2023 campaign manager, confirmed that Mzembi had taken seriously ill and was being treated at the prison hospital.

“Dr. Walter Mzembi, who is currently being held at Harare Remand Prison, is unwell and has been admitted to the Prison Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. We hope he is released soon so he can access proper medical care,” Sande-Kamangu said.

Reactions to Mzembi’s health update have been mixed. Some sympathised with him and offered prayers, while others said he was now experiencing the consequences of poor leadership and neglect of public institutions like prisons and hospitals.

Here are some of the reactions:

@mablerainstorm:

Kuzvikanda mukanwa megarwe zvake ega. I wish him a speedy recovery, but in prison, besides trying to be aware of any potential poisoning and other unwelcome intentions to harm you, the prison walls can affect you mentally. Tell him he has to be strong.

@Noxza_dube:

We told these people to fix prisons and hospitals when they were ministers; now they will die in places which they neglected when they were looting.

@Gracelands03:

Dear God … may u help him. Mzembi comes from a very prayerful family, his brother Xavier and his sister Elizabeth vanoshumira Mwari …He will surely show up for them🙏🏼