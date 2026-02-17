BREAKING: WAR DRUMS BEAT LOUDER: 18 More US F-35s Storm Into Middle East After Trump’s Iran Warning





Tensions are soaring as the United States has deployed an additional 18 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to the Middle East in a dramatic show of force.





The move follows a stark warning from Donald Trump, who threatened Iran with possible military strikes if it refuses to abandon its nuclear enrichment program.





The cutting-edge stealth aircraft, operated by the United States Air Force, are among the most advanced combat jets in the world capable of evading radar and delivering precision strikes.





Defense watchers say the deployment signals rising pressure on Tehran, as diplomatic tensions simmer and military readiness ramps up. With fighter jets now positioned in the region, the message from Washington appears clear: the stakes are escalating, and all options are on the table.