WAR DRUMS IN WASHINGTON: U.S. PLOTS IRAN STRIKE, REGIME CHANGE ‘ON THE TABLE’





The United States is said to be deep into advanced military planning focused on Iran, with options that reportedly stretch far beyond conventional strikes.

According to a bombshell report by Reuters, discussions within U.S. defense circles have reached an “advanced stage,” examining scenarios that could include precision operations targeting specific individuals as well as broader strategies that might destabilize or even topple leadership in Tehran.





While officials have not publicly confirmed operational details, the scope of the planning signals a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and the Iranian regime. Analysts warn that any move toward direct action could ignite wider conflict across the Middle East, drawing in regional powers and global allies.





With the stakes higher than ever, the world is watching closely to see whether this is strategic posturing or the brink of a seismic geopolitical showdown.