WAR SEC HEGSETH IN NIGERIA: FROM TRUMP’S “GUNS BLAZING” THREAT TO TALKS ON SAVING CHRISTIANS





War Sec Hegseth wrapped a hush-hush sit-down at the Pentagon with Nigeria’s National Security Advisor Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and his crew.



Included? the defense chief, intel boss, and top cop.





The agenda? Hammering out the “horrific violence against Christians” that’s been ripping through northern Nigeria like wildfire





Hegseth:



“Yesterday, I met with Nigeria’s National Advisor and his team to discuss the horrific violence against Christians in their country.





Under the President’s leadership, DOW is working aggressively with Nigeria to end the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists.”



Nigeria’s scrambling, Tinubu dispatched Ribadu to D.C. pronto, and sources say they’re suddenly way more open to U.S. military muscle: joint ops, intel sharing, Africa Command embeds.





Watchdogs note Boko Haram’s butchered more Muslims than Christians; it’s a brutal insurgency, not pure religious pogroms.



Source: @SecWar, ABC News, Reuters, CNN