WAR TURBULENCE! Middle East Conflict Slams Ethiopian Airlines with $137M Weekly Loss





Africa’s biggest airline is reeling from the shockwaves of the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.





The continent’s flagship carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, says the crisis has already cost it around $137 million in just one week as airspace closures and security fears ripple across the region.





The airline has been forced to suspend flights to at least 10 Middle Eastern destinations, grounding more than 100 scheduled flights every week. The cancellations have severely disrupted both passenger travel and cargo logistics, with as many as 50,000 travellers per week affected by the sudden shutdown of key routes.





Industry analysts warn the financial damage could spread far beyond one airline. If tensions continue to push up global oil prices, fuel costs for airlines worldwide could surge, potentially driving up ticket prices and squeezing the aviation sector already struggling with volatile operating costs.



For global aviation, the war’s impact may only just be taking off.