WARMA DIRECTOR GENERAL ARRESTED FOR CORRUPTION

WATER RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY DG ARRESTED FOR CORRUPTION

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged the Director General for Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) Kenneth Nyundu for corruption involving over K700,000.00. Nyundu, of Plot 13844 Chalala in Lusaka, has been charged with three (3) counts of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21(c) of the Anti-Corruption Act Number 3 of 2012.

Details in the first count are that Kenneth Nyundu on dates unknown but between 5th February, 2020 and 30th July, 2022 in Lusaka, jointly and whist acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud, did make a false document namely Performance Based Contract dated 5th February 2021, a contract allegedly to have been made between Water Resource Management Authority and himself and purporting to show that he was entitled to 20% Housing Allowance and 35% Vehicle Allowance, net of tax of his basic monthly salary when infact not.

Details in the second count are that Nyundu on dates unknown but between 5th February, 2021 and 30th July, 2022 inLusaka, knowingly and fraudulently did utter to M.r Joe Kalusa Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation, a false document namely Performance Based Contract dated 5th February 2021, a contract allegedly to have been made between Water Resources Management Authority and

Details in the third count are that Kenneth Nyundu on dates unknown but between 5th February, 2021 and 30th July, 2022 in Lusaka, dishonestly obtained an accumulated sum of k709,366.92 as Vehicle allowance from Water Resources Management Authority by falsely pretending that he had purchased a vehicle namely Toyota Hilux from a named car dealer when in fact not.

The arrest follows investigations conducted on allegation that Nyundu made a false document, namely his contract of employment and did insert the words ‘net of tax’ to the false contract document and this triggered payment to him of more money in allowances which he was not entitled to. Further that although Nyundu was entitled to a Vehicle Allowance, this was only to be effected when he purchases a Personal To Holder Motor Vehicle. However, it is alleged that Nyundu did not purchase a Personal To Holder Motor Vehicle but was using an institutional vehicle. It is alleged that Nyundu instead did present to WARMA a contract of purchase of a vehicle from a named car dealer purporting to show that he had purchased a vehicle when in fact not.

Nyundu has been released on bond and is expected to appear in court soon.

TIMOTHY MOONO

HEAD – CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS