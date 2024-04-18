*WAS MR LUNGU IN CONTROL OF GOVERNMENT MACHINERY DURING HIS TENURE?*

Authored By *Mupishi Jones*

For sometime now,I have been wondering what Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants to come back into government to do that which he couldn’t do in 7 years.

I have been asking myself questions such as these;

1. When Chilekwa, his personal barber man at state house, secretly gunned down Lawrence Banda in Kaoma by-election campaigns,Mr Lungu never commented anything after that worrisome incidence,was he not briefed by his inner circle of informers on who pulled the trigger soon after? If he was briefed, was keeping quiet a moral thing to do?

2. When Nsama Nsama, the late state Prosecutor was shot dead whilst on duty,Mr Lungu never gave any reassuring message to the Zambian people and the world at large about making frantic efforts…….not leaving any stone unturned……,blur,blur….those political statements of hunting down the killer, the question is as commander in chief of all state security and intelligence agencies, wasn’t a detailed report availed to him immediately the killing happened? If he was detailed,was the report making him uncomfortable to inform the nation?

3. When that era of”gassing” of citizens, where a lot of people lost lives for merely suspected to be behind those terrorising incidences, wasn’t Mr Lungu,as head of state and commander in chief receiving daily briefings over the same? If he was,why was he deciding to remain mute when innocent people were being gruesome killed?

4. When forest 27 was being degazetted and plots shared amongst the very people elected to protect forest reserves, wasn’t he briefed?

5. When his children and family members were acquiring wealth beyond their age and income, and as a well brought up father, didn’t it concern him? Any normal parent must be concerned when his 21 year old child start acquiring expensive properties beyond his income, you ask questions?

6. Mr Milingo pocketed K600,000,000 from KCM as an appointed liquidator by Mr Lungu, this was at a time when our GDP growth rate was in negatives to support such income,wasn’t Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu being briefed on the financial status of the mine and the country at large?

7. If Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was briefed about the Post Newspaper not remitting taxes to ZRA, and decided to clap it on that account, wasn’t he briefed that from the time he appointed Mr Milingo to take over control of KCM,no taxes, including PAYE were being remitted to ZRA despite being deducted from employees?, that no employees’ pension contributions were being remitted to pension houses such as NAPSA despite reflecting on employees payslips as having being deducted? In short, wasn’t he briefed that from the time he appointed Mr Milingo to take care of KCM,no creditors were paid, thus both staff, suppliers and contractors?

8. When Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was contracting those debts to unsustainable levels, wasn’t his financial crew advising him that the time was coming when the owners of the borrowed funds will need their money back? If he was advised that to repay that debt,he needed external support such as Lizard of France,why did he hound out the influencial global financial players with fingers on global financial keys such as IMF, American Ambassador, Cuban Ambassador, including Pastors and Papas,among others out of the country?

Just like he was unmoved by the unfortunate events above when he was in power,he seems not to be moved even today that the net is closing on him.Even Gamblers know when to count their money.

Those who play chess knows when the game is over even when the King is still standing, especially when your queen, pawns and your knights are in troubled waters.At that stage, the dignified thing to do is to give up before the cloud closes,

*I submit* .

