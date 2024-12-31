WATCH: Chaos At Food Lover’s Market in Fourways After Couple Calls Black Patrons Baboons

Furious Patrons Confront Racism at Food Lover’s Market in Fourways

There was chaos at Food Lover’s Market in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Sunday after a white couple allegedly called black patrons “baboons.” The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

Celebrity and entertainment reporter Phil Mphela shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread outrage.

In the footage, a black woman can be seen confronting the elderly white couple. She adamantly demands, “Why did you call us baboons?” Other patrons can be heard voicing their anger, with the situation escalating rapidly.

Video Goes Viral

The video, which has garnered thousands of views, shows tensions flaring inside the supermarket. While the alleged racist remarks were not captured on camera, the aftermath was clear.

Mphela wrote:

“This incident happened at Food Lover’s Market in Fourways today. A couple is accused of calling black patrons baboons.”

One woman in the video is heard shouting,

“You don’t get to walk away from this! What gives you the right to call us such names?”

The incident has ignited conversations about racism in South Africa, with many calling for the couple to face consequences.

Public Reactions

Social media users expressed their outrage at the incident, sharing their thoughts under Mphela’s post.

Pebbles (@PebblesNeo) said:

“I’d start behaving like a real baboon, ngimshaye ngempama e very hot.”

Another user, African Safari (@Zayen30), expressed heartbreak:

“This is heartbreaking. 2025, and we have people who still call other people baboons, and nothing will happen to them. Like wtf 😒.”

Rolling Stone 💯 (@Iam_LucTheDon) criticised the supermarket:

“The fact that Food Lovers allowed the couple to continue shopping even after such a racial hate claim is disturbing and needs to be looked into.”

Some users questioned the validity of the claims. Langa (@LangaLikeTheSun) commented:

“Unless there’s evidence, I no longer believe such allegations, particularly when the alleged victim screams and shouts in an attempt to garner support. I’ve seen one too many race cards played for something as petty as parking space 😑.”

Others called for swift action against racism. StKijiko (@StKijiko) wrote:

“Racism should be met with the violence it deserves. The security guards are standing there looking puzzled like they didn’t just witness an act of violence.”

Calls for Accountability

The incident has reignited debates about racism in South Africa and the role of businesses in addressing it. Many social media users have called for Food Lover’s Market to release a statement and take appropriate action.

Pal Mabelane (@BGF013) tweeted:

“You’re white and you call me a baboon you’re catching hands…and feet. You will be forced to love the food at the market.”

The supermarket has yet to issue an official response.

This incident is one of many highlighting ongoing racial tensions in the country. As the debate continues online, many are asking what steps can be taken to ensure such events are addressed promptly and effectively.

What do you think is the best way to tackle racism in everyday spaces like supermarkets?