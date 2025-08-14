WATCH: Former Maid Exposes 3-Year Adulterous Affair With Apostle Talent Chiwenga

Former Maid Exposes 3-Year Adulterous Affair With Apostle Talent Chiwenga

Apostle Talent Chiwenga is making headlines for reasons outside his usual sermons and prophecies. His alleged former maid, Tsitsi Chendambuya (31), has publicly claimed they had an affair while his late wife was still alive.

Apostle Talent Chiwenga Accused of Affair

Speaking on the DJ Ollah 7 Podcast, Chendambuya said the two were intimate “countless times,” often in the family home. She claimed the encounters happened either when the Apostle’s late wife was away or asleep. According to her, he would sometimes sneak into her room at night, saying he rarely slept for long hours.

“Even in the house. Sometimes anogona kunge aripo, sometimes anogona kunge asipo. Zvaiwanzoitika manheru anenge arara, then he would come to my room. He is someone asingarare I think inyaya yehutano. Anotora time asingarare. Anozongorara a few hours. He spends more time akagara,” Tsitsi said.

How it Started and How Long it Lasted

Chendambuya described their first encounter as taking place while the Apostle’s wife was not at home, but didn’t go into details.

“Yes, it happened in the house. She wasn’t there,” she alleged.

Tsitsi Chendambuya also alleged that during their relationship, he hinted at marriage and expressed regret that they hadn’t met before he wed his late wife. She suggested he may have considered taking her as a second wife.

“He told me that, ‘I wish dai ndakasangana newe kudhara’. Maybe he wanted to have two wives, I don’t know,” she added.

She said the alleged affair lasted for three years, from 2017 until 2020, slowing down after Chiwenga relocated to South Africa. Chendambuya claimed she occasionally visited him there.

Watch the video below:

WATCH | This woman, Tsitsi Chendambuya (31), who once worked as a maid for Apostle Chiwenga and his late wife, claims she had a romantic relationship with the Apostle for more than three years.



This contradicts Apostle Chiwenga’s earlier sermon in which he insisted he had… pic.twitter.com/hCxkkBrmeO — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) August 12, 2025

Zimbos React After Former Maid Exposes Affair With Apostle Talent Chiwenga

The interview has sparked debate online. Some questioned why Chendambuya would publicly share such personal and damaging claims, while others dismissed the story as false or politically motivated. A few argued it might be part of a broader effort to tarnish the church leader’s reputation.

Here are some of the comments:

@Chofamba:

Who goes on a popular podcast to expose their own adulterous affair? Especially when they’re not doing so out of penitence but rather, even revelling in the saucy revelations! What incentive drives a person to parade their own moral indiscretions in this manner? What’s the payout from all this? Or are they being paid by others to do so? 🤔

@TTMambeu:

That’s a fake story right there. Very fake!

@tnnyamu:

They failed to kill him; now they want to discredit him with blatantly false allegations. Shame on this podcast for looking for content like this.

@2022TheRidge:

I’m surprised kune varikuti she’s lying. Ini, I can never vouch for a fellow man akapomerwa mhosva, we are guilty until proven innocent 😅