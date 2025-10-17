Watch: Kuda Tagwirei’s dance moves celebrating Zanu-PF appointment goes viral

Kuda Tagwirei’s journey from the corporate boardroom to the political stage continues to turn heads across Zimbabwe. Known as one of the country’s wealthiest businessmen, Tagwirei built his fortune through smart investments in energy, agriculture, and banking.

His entrepreneurial vision earned him both influence and admiration within business circles. Recently, however, Tagwirei has turned his attention to politics, marking a new chapter in his remarkable career.

His appointment to the ZANU–PF Central Committee signifies not only recognition of his growing political stature but also his determination to contribute directly to shaping Zimbabwe’s future.

Tagwirei’s Joyful Dance Marks a New Chapter in Politics

Celebrations erupted as Kuda Tagwirei took to the stage, dancing with contagious energy and joy. Surrounded by cheering ZANU–PF members, he showed off playful dance moves that mirrored President Mnangagwa’s famous celebratory style. The crowd roared with excitement, chanting his name as cameras captured the moment.

Tagwirei’s smile said it all—he was elated, humbled, and proud. For him, this appointment is more than just a title; it is a symbol of trust, loyalty, and national recognition. As his supporters celebrated online, @shumbakadzi_zim wrote on X: “A true moment of joy and pride for Zimbabwe!” Indeed, Tagwirei’s dance embodied his gratitude and ambition.

His appointment to the Central Committee signals a deepening role in national affairs and hints at greater political ambitions ahead. With both business acumen and charisma, Tagwirei continues to stride confidently toward Zimbabwe’s political spotlight.

🎉 People from all corners of the nation are celebrating the appointment of Dr. Kuda Tagwirei to the ZANU–PF Central Committee — a true moment of joy and pride for Zimbabwe! 🇿🇼🙌🏽



A well-deserved recognition of visionary leadership and national service. 💪🏽#Leadership #DrTagwirei… pic.twitter.com/clcVHSj2Ye — Shumbakadzi👑 (@shumbakadzi_zim) October 15, 2025

Fans react

After @shumbakadzi_zim shared Kuda Tagwirei’s dance moves celebrating his appointment, people had a lot to say.

@fansokT “We appreciate you Dr KT”

@nkosinathi_1991 “This is the man who will giv bck the land to the whites….he will destroy zanu from wthin once he becomes a presidnt”

@ossymassy23 “Kkkk wakukopa nema dhanzi aED fut hah mirai izvozvo vakomana”

@RetiredPundit “Are the people in the room with you right now… have never heard anyone celebrating a central committee appointment why should they start now…”