WATCH LIVE: 2026 NATIONAL BUDGET PRESENTATION… CDF increased from K 36.1 to K40 million.

CDF increased from K 36.1 to K40 million.

82% of the 2026 national budget will be financed through domestic revenue-

Govt to increase the Farmer Input Support Programme-FISP beneficiaries in 2026- Finance Minister

Government to recruit an additional 2000 health workers by the end of 2025 while 2500 will be recruited in 2026, says Musokotwane

In 2026, nine dams to be constructed- Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane