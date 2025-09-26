WATCH LIVE: 2026 NATIONAL BUDGET PRESENTATION… CDF increased from K 36.1 to K40 million.

CDF increased from K 36.1 to K40 million.
82% of the 2026 national budget will be financed through domestic revenue-
Situmbeko Musokotwane
Govt to increase the Farmer Input Support Programme-FISP beneficiaries in 2026- Finance Minister
Government to recruit an additional 2000 health workers by the end of 2025 while 2500 will be recruited in 2026, says Musokotwane
In 2026, nine dams to be constructed- Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane
Resources to the people, but put proper disbursement systems