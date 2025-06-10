WATCH LIVE : Memorial Service in Honor of the late Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu – Pretoria

Government representatives led by the Secretary to Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, have arrived at the Cathedral. In his entourage is former Vice President, Hon. Enoch Kavindele and former Secretary to Cabinet, Leslie Mbula.

Zambians in South Africa have joined the family and are gathering for a special Requiem Mass being held at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart (Cathedral of Pretoria) in honour of Zambia’s Sixth President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Location; Cnr Bosman & Nana Sita Streets, Tshwane, Gauteng.

LIVE PICTURE FROM PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA