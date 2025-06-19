WATCH LIVE: President Hakainde Hichilema Adresses the Nation

President Hichilema Ends National Mourning, Urges Unity Amid Funeral Dispute

BY Wagon Media Team

Lusaka, June 19, 2025

President Hakainde Hichilema has formally concluded the national mourning period for the late 6th Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, citing the need for national healing, stability, and a return to normalcy following a prolonged standoff regarding funeral arrangements.

In a televised address to the nation, President Hichilema reflected on the past 14 days as a time of deep sorrow and a profound test of Zambia’s unity and commitment to peace.

“While mourning the loss of our former Head of State, we have also witnessed the strength of our nation — our people’s patience, compassion, and calm,” he said.

The President extended heartfelt gratitude to religious leaders, traditional authorities, and citizens for their moral support. He also praised the diplomatic team, including former Vice President Enock Kavindele, Chief Mumbi, and government officials, for their efforts in seeking a peaceful and inclusive solution to the state funeral impasse.

A special note of appreciation was offered to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa for their readiness to host the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s remains with full military honours — arrangements that ultimately fell through after the family reversed an earlier agreement.

President Hichilema expressed regret over the incident, stating, “We sincerely apologize to President Ramaphosa, the South African Government, and the people for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.”

Despite repeated efforts by the Zambian government to facilitate a dignified state funeral, the unexpected change by the late President’s family forced a difficult but necessary decision.

“We cannot remain in mourning indefinitely. As of today, June 19, the official period of national mourning has come to an end,” the President declared.

He reaffirmed that Mr. Lungu, as a former Head of State, deserves to be laid to rest in Zambia with full honours, underscoring that the legacy of national service places him in the hearts of all Zambians — beyond family or politics.

Calling for peace and restraint, President Hichilema urged citizens to remain united and law-abiding during this emotionally charged time.

“Our doors remain open for further dialogue with the Lungu family. Let us move forward with dignity, compassion, and above all, national unity.”