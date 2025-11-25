PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUPND WATCH LIVE: President Hichilemas’s Press Conference at State House November 25, 2025 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
” You want to go in the Street, what if you find other people much stronger than you”
President Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia.
A protest is not a street fight. In a democracy you are allowed to protest, and then present your petition to the powers that be .
People who are against your position can equally protest.
Sadly our President has a warped understanding of what is meant by a Demonstration. According to him, it’s a street fight.
I have switched off . Can’t continue watching his presser.