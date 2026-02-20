WATCH LIVE: Presidential Address On The Progress Made In The Application Of National Values And Principles By President Hichilema

Presidential Address On The Progress Made In The Application Of National Values And Principles By The President Of The Republic Of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema

-President Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed Bright Nundwe, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Chawama, to Parliament.

-President Hakainde Hichilema says the stable & peaceful environment since the UPND assumed office has so far attracted unprecedented levels of investment, with the mining sector, attracting over US$12 billion.