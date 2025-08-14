Watch: Zimbabwean businessman splashes cash at the airport in Kenya

Wicknell Chivayo has built a reputation as one of Zimbabwe’s most generous businessmen. His charity work touches thousands across the nation. From donating luxury cars to handing out large sums of cash, his giving knows no bounds.

Chivayo often steps in to help the poor and disadvantaged. Many Zimbabweans admire his willingness to share his wealth. His acts of kindness frequently go viral, sparking praise and gratitude. Chivayo believes in uplifting others and inspiring generosity.

His charitable deeds extend beyond personal gain, focusing on real change. Now, he’s taking this generosity across borders, making headlines internationally.

Zimbabwean businessman slashes cash at the airport in Kenya

In Kenya, Chivayo once again proved his flair for grand gestures. At the airport, he lined up staff members with a smile. One by one, he handed them cash, creating excitement in the terminal. Passengers and workers watched in awe as he moved down the line.

Chivayo looked every inch the boss—confident, stylish, and generous. His wealth stems from major business deals across multiple sectors. To grow his empire, he works with top businessmen, influential leaders, and everyday residents. Chivayo’s influence now stretches beyond Zimbabwe, cementing his presence in African business circles.

His latest display in Kenya shows he’s not just a national figure. He’s becoming a continental name, pushing his vision for Africa forward. For Chivayo, generosity is more than charity—it’s part of his brand and legacy.

What people say

After the Zimbabwean businessman Chivayo’s video was posted on Instagram, splashing cash at the airport in Kenya, people loved it.

