WATCH:Guy meets his girlfriend in another guy’s room doing h00kup

Infidelity is common these days, but chancing on your partner selling her body to support her living is a different feeling.

Fortunately or unfortunately, a guy met his girlfriend working as a hookup on his friend’s bed.

In the viral video, the girl is seen sitting comfortably on the bed as she waits for her customer to come in.

To her surprise, the boyfriend showed up with her boyfriend. Out of surprise, she exclaimed “Jesus!”

In her defence, she alleged that it was planned between the boyfriend and his friend to expose him.

When asked if that was what she’s into, she explained that she is not doing hook up and it was just her first she was doing it.

The guy, visibly shaken, turned violent as he tried to rush the girl in heat only to be stopped by his friend.