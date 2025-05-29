Watt a Future! Why Zambia’s Power Surge Could Spark GDP Growth



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:



Lusaka—29 May 25



If electricity were a currency, Zambia might be one of the few African countries running a quiet budget surplus—at least on paper.



With over 3,800 megawatts of installed generation capacity and a peak demand of 2,300 MW, you’d think we’re lighting cigars with solar panels by now.





But, as Dr. Jacob L. Lushinga wisely points out in his latest energy sector reflections, the lights are on, but not everybody’s home is connected.



Only 34% of Zambians currently have access to electricity—proof that having power and delivering power are two very different things.

Still, let’s give credit where it’s due.



Dr. Lushinga, a scholar of global economics with impressive credentials from France to the U.S., commends President Hakainde Hichilema for the significant strides made thus far—particularly the liberalisation of the energy sector and creating room for private players to dance on Zambia’s once-monopolised grid.

He’s not wrong.





Under President Hichilema’s administration, there has been a noticeable uptick in investor confidence, especially in renewables says Dr. Lushinga.



Solar farms are sprouting in places where cattle once roamed freely like Chisamba north of Lusaka.





Hydropower projects are being rehabilitated.

Even thermal sources are being handled more strategically, like a cautious cook adjusting the heat under a very big national pot.



Dr. Lushinga believes the future is bright—and no, not just from LED bulbs.





With the right investments in transmission infrastructure, policy consistency, and cost-reflective pricing, Zambia could move from being a regional power exporter to a continental energy hub.



It’s possible given the foundation already laid by sixth President Edgar Lungu before handing over power to Don H.





Imagine that: powering the mines, mills, malls—and maybe even Meta’s next data centre—from Mkushi to Monze.



He also envisions a generation mix that leans heavily into renewables, which could shield the country from climate shocks while powering the economy sustainably.





His blueprint includes practical steps: diversify generation sources, streamline regulation, and incentivise investment with a touch of good old Zambian charm.



So yes, the numbers are there. The vision is there. The leadership is showing.





And as Dr. Lushinga cheekily suggests—if we can electrify our thinking as quickly as we electrify our grid, Zambia’s GDP may soon need more digits.





In the end, it’s not just about switching on the lights. It’s about lighting the way forward, for every Zambian, from the bustling Copperbelt to the quiet corners of Western Province and Mapanza.





And who knows? One day soon, “Wattage” might just be the newest economic indicator we boast about.



Dr Lushinga is Country Head, Maamba Energy. Before that he was Managing Director of the Development Bank of Zambia DBZ.





He’s an okay hombre once you get to listen to him.

##

Amb. Anthony Mukwita is a published author and International Relations Analyst.