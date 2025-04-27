WAVE OF DEFECTIONS STRENGTHENS SOCIALIST PARTY IN KANYAMA



Lusaka… Saturday April 26, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) witnessed a surge in support during a mobilization meeting held in Kanyama Constituency earlier today, as a prominent delegation from the Nalikwanda-UPND group and several bus drivers from Lusaka City Market and Lumumba Bus Stations officially joined the party.



According to Kanyama Constituency Chairperson Brighton Bilumba, the group, led by Denny Kawanga, defected to the SP citing dissatisfaction with the UPND) government.



Mr Kawanga blamed the current administration for unfulfilled promises, worsening hunger, and rampant youth unemployment.



Meanwhile, Bilumba disclosed that Kawanga also hinted at the possibility of 313 more individuals preparing to switch allegiance to the Socialist Party.



He emphasized that all new members were being encouraged to undergo political education and training to fully integrate with the party’s ideology and strengthen the movement ahead of the 2026 general elections.



The defectors expressed eagerness to meet with the SP’s national leadership, including party president Dr. Fred M’membe and National Youth Chairman Kelvin Kaunda.



Mr Bilumba stated that the spirit of revolution was alive and growing, and that the call for justice, equity, and peace was resonating across Kanyama and beyond.



He concluded by asserting that socialism was the future of Zambia, with the Socialist Party and a united opposition firmly setting its sights on victory in the upcoming 2026 elections.