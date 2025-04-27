WE ALWAYS WORK WITH THE GOVERNMENT – CHIEF MPEZENI



April 26, 2025



Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has reaffirmed that traditional leaders will always work with the government.



Speaking when President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call on him at Ephendukeni Palace, Chief Mpezeni thanked President Hichilema for gracing this year’s Ncwala Traditional Ceremony, saying his attendance was a strong testament of respect and commitment to traditional leadership.



Chief Mpezeni also praised the New Dawn government for its progressive plan to construct chiefs’ palaces in all chiefdoms across the country.



Reacting to President Hichilema’s commitment to the construction of dams as communicated by Mr. Ngoma, Chief Mpezeni welcomed the move and urged the government to expedite the construction process to boost agriculture and livestock farming in the chiefdom.



“Monga pa nkhani ya madam ya mwalabila, tupempha boma kuti iikeko nzeru, chifukwa Manzi ni umoyo,” said Chief Mpezeni.



The traditional leader further appealed to the government to begin the distribution of fertilizer early, citing the unpredictable rainfall patterns currently affecting the country.



Meanwhile, President Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, conveyed a goodwill message from the President, emphasizing that the Head of State was delighted to send him to the palace.



Mr. Ngoma reiterated President Hichilema’s unwavering commitment to working closely with all 286 traditional leaders across the country.



He further underscored the government’s dedication to the construction of chiefs’ palaces, describing it as a priority project.



Commenting on the free education policy, Mr. Ngoma said President Hichilema remains steadfast in his pursuit of sustainable development through free education and encouraged Chief Mpezeni to advocate for massive school enrollment among his people.



“The President has sent me to encourage you to continue embracing education through advocacy to your subject,” said Mr. Ngoma.



Mr. Ngoma also outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to combat the rising cases of child defilement.



He noted that mechanisms had already been put in place to ensure the swift reporting and arrest of perpetrators.



Mr. Ngoma was accompanied by Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, Chipata District Commissioner Elida Mwanza, and members of the UPND Provincial Executive.



TF