We appreciate our people’s patience on load-shedding.But we don’t take our people’s patience for granted-HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he feels the pain and frustration caused by power outages which have severely affected the livelihoods of citizens





Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the Fifth Session of the 13th National Assembly, President Hichilema expressed concern that small businesses are suffering and household incomes are being eroded.





“In the 57 years prior to 2021, growth in demand for power consumption outstripped investment in power generation, transmission and distribution. For too long, this issue did not receive the needed attention. Our government is actively addressing this challenge,” he said.





The Head of State assured the nation that Government is committed to delivering new generation capacity through sweeping policy reforms and implementing cost-reflective tariffs to attract more investment.





He said Government has further liberalised the energy sector with an open access regime that allows developers access to the grid, as well as the introduction of private power trading, net metering, tariff blending and interconnectors with neighbouring countries.





President Hichilema noted that Zambia’s over-dependence on hydroelectric power, which accounts for 85 percent of the energy mix, has exposed the country’s vulnerability to climate change.





“We are diversifying the energy mix to make the sub-sector resilient to climate change and increase our generation capacity,” he said.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema said over the past four years, the New Dawn administration has restored economic growth and the rule of law.





He said Government has made positive strides in its economic and social transformation agenda, with results beginning to show.





“We remain firmly committed to our national mission of building a prosperous Zambia, a Zambia where business and job opportunities are available for all, where quality education and accessible healthcare are assured for all, and where every citizen lives a dignified life and can achieve their full potential,” President Hichilema said



(Mwebantu, Friday, 12th September, 2025)