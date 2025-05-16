WE ARE BEING GOVERNED BY THIEVES — DR. MUSUMALI



…says there is no Government Ministry today that is free from corruption



Lusaka… Thursday May 15, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali says the revelations by American Embassy that there is systematic stealing of medicine shows that the country is being led by thieves.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Dr. Musumali said the UPND has deliberately switched off all institutions that are supposed to safeguard Zambians.



He said the UPND Government is surviving on the basis of stealing public resources.





Dr. Musumali adds that there is no government ministry or grant aided institution today that is free from corruption.





“We are being led by thieves. We have a Government surviving on the basis of stealing public resources. There is no Government Ministry today that is free from corruption. The American tax payer is saying no to this and it’s time the Zambian taxpayers said no to this stealing. They are busy boasting that the country is doing well, that is arrogance of the highest order,” Dr. Musumali said.





“Corruption has been weaponized targeting political opponents. Procurement has been mismanaged. Institutions that are supposed to safeguard Zambians have been switched off. This has created a vacuum were stealing becomes part of functions and systems. Systematic theft is possible when all institutions and functions have been switched off and this is by design. The UPND Government has failed this country and stealing is at a grand scale,” he said.





And Dr. Musumali said Zambia has a parasitic pharmaceutical system that is taking medicines meant for the public and selling them.





“We have a parasitic pharmaceutical system where every second, pharmaceutical outlets are parasitic on public resources. There is systematic stealing the, the entire health system has been invaded by thieves. It’s not a diplomatic language but the U.S Ambassador used that and the question that we should ask ourselves is, how does a diplomat come to that conclusion, that there was systematic theft of the U.S funded medicines,” Dr. Musumali said.





“Again, they conducted their own investigations for two years. From 2021 to 2023, they were conducting those investigations. They visited 2,000 pharmacy outlets and with those pharmacy outlets they came to a certain conclusion that actually, half the outlets were stealing. The report was given to the UPND Government who tried to shelve it, hence them coming to the public.”