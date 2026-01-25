WE ARE BETRAYING HICHILEMA, SAYS LISWANISO



UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) national youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has accused some Cabinet ministers and senior party officials of betraying President Hakainde Hichilema following the ruling party’s defeat in last week’s Chawama parliamentary by-election.





Speaking when he featured on a programme dubbed On this Day on Diamond TV on Wednesday night, Liswaniso said he was not afraid to be fired for speaking the truth.”





He said many senior leaders, including himself, were failing to advance President Hichilema’s agenda, which amounted to betrayal.





“We are betraying President Hakainde Hichilema because those in the system are not protecting the power, and if this continues, it is going to cost us a lot,” he said.





Liswaniso expressed concern that there was a disconnect between the party leadership and the grassroots because most senior UPND officials were not approachable.





He warned that this was contributing to the party’s challenges at the grassroots level.





Liswaniso said many UPND officials acted as if they already knew everything, which made it difficult for others to advise them on party matters and the concerns of people at the grassroots.





He emphasised that the purpose of holding government positions was to protect power and ensure the party’s vision and that of President Hichilema could be implemented.





Liswaniso described Hichilema as a good leader committed to improving the lives of Zambians, but lamented that senior officials were letting him down through their actions and inaction.





“I am disappointed with some leaders, like Members of Parliament and Ministers, who were not protecting power, and a case in point was the Chawama by-election. Some MPs were not even campaigning in Chawama and that resulted in the UPND losing the seat,” he said.





“I would rather be fired for doing the right thing, which will protect the power and the President’s vision. I am sure some people will hate and even tell the president to fire me for the stance I have taken, but what I want is for the party to retain power. Some people were not on the ground and did not understand what was happening on the ground,” he said.





Liswaniso said the Chawama loss was not the end of the UPND but that it offered a moment of reflection ahead of the August 13 general elections.



The Mast