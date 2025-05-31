We are confused with Hichilema’s inconsistency – Catholic Priest Fr Mukosa

We are confused with Hichilema’s inconsistency – Fr Mukosa
By Staff Reporter
Catholic Priest Father Andrew Mukosa has observed that the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 7 of 2025 has a lot of selfish intentions.
And Fr. Mukosa, who is also director for Dignitatis Human Social Teacher Organisation, says he is confused with President Hakainde Hichilema’s inconsistency after he promised Zambians to run a lean government with shared resources, but now wants to increase the number of members of parliament.
Meanwhile, opposition NDC leader Saboi Imboela says she would support Constitutional amendments after elections because there would be more time for everyone to get involved.
Last week, the government published the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7 of 2025 and called on civil society organisations and constitutional lawyers to take keen interest and interrogate the document.
And in an interview yesterday, Fr Mukosa said the whole draft
The only inconsistency is you. Are you a Priest or a Politican….For one who took an oath to serve God. You dont seem to spending your time spreading his message of salvation.
Instead spreading a message of a political saviour who is temporal and superficial as the bible tells where we should set our treasurers.
Take that Casack that you piously hide behind. You are the false prophets that “dress the part” but really deny the power “thereof”.
Father Mukosa is correct.
Only Hakainde’s relatives, and UPND members are interested in this constitution change so that their messiah remains in power to carry on oppressing non birthright citizens and keeps abusing his office, residing over gross corruption, tribalism and incompetence.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.