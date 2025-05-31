We are confused with Hichilema’s inconsistency – Catholic Priest Fr Mukosa

We are confused with Hichilema’s inconsistency – Fr Mukosa





By Staff Reporter



Catholic Priest Father Andrew Mukosa has observed that the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 7 of 2025 has a lot of selfish intentions.



And Fr. Mukosa, who is also director for Dignitatis Human Social Teacher Organisation, says he is confused with President Hakainde Hichilema’s inconsistency after he promised Zambians to run a lean government with shared resources, but now wants to increase the number of members of parliament.





Meanwhile, opposition NDC leader Saboi Imboela says she would support Constitutional amendments after elections because there would be more time for everyone to get involved.





Last week, the government published the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7 of 2025 and called on civil society organisations and constitutional lawyers to take keen interest and interrogate the document.





And in an interview yesterday, Fr Mukosa said the whole draft



