“We are drained and on the verge of collapse, forced to provide NHIMA services without a single payment in return”





The Health Care Federation of Zambia (HFZ) says the country’s private health sector is on the brink of collapse due to non-payment of bills by the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA).





Speaking during a media briefing this morning, HFZ said its members have continued to serve hundreds of thousands of Zambians under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but have not been paid for services rendered since mid to late 2024.





“We are exhausted and financially strained from continuing to provide NHIMA services without receiving payment from NHIMA,” HFZ declared.





The federation accused NHIMA of breaching contractual obligations, noting that all health care providers (HCPs) are legally supposed to be paid within 45 days of submitting claims. Instead, HFZ claims NHIMA has introduced an “unwritten rule” prioritizing payments to public health facilities, leaving private providers struggling to survive.





The statement further criticized NHIMA’s unilateral decision to revise tariffs in January 2025, saying the new structure is unrealistic and unsustainable. An outpatient visit remains capped at K600 but is now subdivided into K150 for drugs, K150 for lab tests, K50 for registration, K50 for consumables, and K200 for consultation. Chronic patients are now limited to one visit every three months, capped at K1,200 for all treatment.





HFZ argues these amounts fall far short of covering the cost of quality care.



“Public facilities are cushioned by government funding, but private facilities must cover salaries, equipment, consumables, and taxes from the same inadequate tariffs. It is unfair and unsustainable,” the federation stressed.





The federation warned that without urgent intervention, many private facilities will be forced to retrench staff or close entirely — worsening unemployment and reducing access to health services. It also noted that private insurance companies are being squeezed out of the market due to NHIMA’s dominance, with some already shutting down.





HFZ appealed directly to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene, saying the private sector is a key driver of the economy and must be treated as an equal partner in health care delivery.



“We do not want NHIS to collapse. It is a game changer for Zambian citizens. But unless NHIMA clears arrears and creates a fair playing field, the private health sector cannot survive,” HFZ warned.





The federation concluded by reaffirming its commitment to supporting government in achieving universal health coverage but stressed that sustainability requires fair treatment, timely payments, and meaningful consultation.