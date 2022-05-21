“WE ARE FINALLY OVER THE ELECTION LOSS SHOCK,” CHILANGWA

…We are getting more United and reorganised by the day…

Smart Eagles. Sat, May 21

The PF says it has finally moved past the shock of losing elections in last years polls and has made significant headways in it’s rebranding process .

Speaking on the Round Table Talk Friday evening , Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa stated that the election loss had hit the party hard and the aftermath which they have been dealing with such as election petitions made it even harder to quickly settle back into normalcy.

“After losing the elections we have had to deal with petitions . 200 of our councillors seats were petitioned. 58 out of our 60 Parliamentary seats were petitioned and 20 of our council chairperson seats were petitioned ,” he said

He said the party had also undergone self cleansing where the few that had joined the party for self aggrandizement and not for the love of the party had left ,going back to where they had come . He said the PF was stronger now because it had all its genuine members intact .

” Those who joined us for personal benefits have gone back to their parties and we now have our members who genuinely love the party . There are those who are in politics for benefits and those always want to move from party to party . They can’t survive in an opposition party he said .

And Chilangwa stated that the PF had a huge opportunity at a come back unlike other political parties like UNIP and MMD which had come and Permanently gone . He did PF had been in opposition for 10 years and was well conversant with opposition politics which gave it an upper hand to survive being in the opposition and make a come back .

He said the most important thing that the PF now needed was unity of purpose and to put aside sibling rivalry so that once a new President was elected at the General conference, everyone would rally around that President .

Chilangwa has since indicated that a definitive decision about wether the General conference which is proposed for June will take place will depend upon the report from the Committee tasked to organise the Conference on whether enough funds have been raised to go ahead with the program in June or postpone it to another date .