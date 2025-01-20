WE ARE NON-PARTISAN BUT WILL SUPPORT GOOD POLICIES OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA–PAMBASHE CHURCHES FELLOWSHIP.



January 20, 2024



Pambashe Churches Fellowship has pledged its unwavering support for the progressive policies introduced by President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.



Speaking during a stakeholder engagement organized by Levy Ngoma, President Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Pastor Kasonde Josiah of Grace of Hope Church, who also serves as the secretary for Pambashe Churches Fellowship, expressed delight at the President’s visionary leadership.



He commended UPND government policies such as job creation, the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), free education, and enhanced social services.





Pastor Kasonde highlighted how church members have directly benefited from the CDF, including accessing skills training grants and loans, which have significantly improved the lives of beneficiaries and strengthened the community.



The pastor also acknowledged the restoration of peace under the New Dawn government, emphasizing that even the church has experienced the benefits of the peace brought about by President Hichilema’s leadership.





He further appealed to stakeholders to prioritize the completion of Pambashe Boarding School, which would greatly benefit children in the area, and called for the rehabilitation of feeder roads to enhance the transportation of farming produce.



Pastor Kasonde also touched on the need to improve the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) in the region, especially in light of the favorable rains experienced this farming season.





Meanwhile, Levy Ngoma, President Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, reminded the audience of the negative perceptions once associated with President Hichilema, stating that time has proven those misconceptions wrong.



Ngoma highlighted the President’s commitment to keeping Zambia a Christian nation and rejecting unnatural ways of reproduction, emphasizing the partnership between the church and government in driving the country’s development agenda.





Mr. Ngoma praised the transformative impact of the Constituency Development Fund, noting that its equitable distribution and increase have enabled infrastructure development, skills training, and loans, while also simplifying the work of Members of Parliament in serving their constituencies.



He underscored the importance of the decentralization policy, explaining how it empowers communities to identify and address their unique challenges effectively.





Ngoma clarified the cause of the by-election in Pambashe, stating that it was unrelated to President Hichilema or his administration but resulted from legal issues involving the former representative.



He concluded by urging clergy members to remain non-partisan while guiding their congregations to follow the right path.



The former Kawambwa Constituency Area Member of Parliament, who is also MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika, has encouraged the church to support the development efforts of President Hakainde Hichilema and the government.



She highlighted different economic policies brought by President Hakainde Hichilema, such as the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).



She added that the church should play a critical role in championing peace, love, and unity.



©️The Falcon