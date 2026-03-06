“We are not asking for a ceasefire” – Iran’s Foreign Minister

TEHRAN / NEW YORK — Iran’s Foreign Minister has firmly rejected any notion that his country is seeking a ceasefire or intends to engage in diplomatic negotiations with the United States.





No Request for Ceasefire

During a live, exclusive interview with NBC News, the minister clarified Iran’s position amid the escalating conflict. When prompted by the anchor to address the assertion that Iran “does not want a ceasefire,” the minister responded directly.





“We are not asking for a ceasefire,” he stated unequivocally.



Diplomacy Off the Table



The Foreign Minister went on to detail why Iran is currently refusing to open diplomatic channels with Washington. He stated that Tehran does not “see any reason why we should negotiate with the US”.





According to the minister, past attempts at dialogue have failed to yield stability. “When we negotiated with them twice, and every time they attacked us at the middle of negotiations,” he alleged.





Consequently, he emphasised that there is no active request for peace talks. “There is no request for a ceasefire by us, and there is no request for the negotiation with the US from us,” the minister concluded, adding that Iran has “never sent any messages to them”.





These remarks reinforce the firm stance taken by other senior Iranian security officials, who have publicly declared that the nation is prepared for a “long war.” – Zimbo LIVE London