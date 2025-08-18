WE ARE NOT ASKING FOR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S PARDON, ONLY ACCESS TO MEDICAL TREATMENT ABROAD- FAMILY





By:Sun FM TV Reporter



The family of incarcerated former Minister of Information, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, has raised alarm over his deteriorating health.





Nephew, Charles Kabwita, told Sun FM TV News that Dr. Kambwili is battling severe diabetes and high blood pressure.





Mr. Kabwita said the family is not seeking a pardon but is pleading for urgent evacuation to South Africa for specialized treatment, offering to cover all costs.





He appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and relevant authorities to intervene swiftly.





Recent reports confirm that Dr. Kambwili was moved to Maina Soko Military Hospital, though formal communication from prison authorities remains

pending.