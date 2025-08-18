WE ARE NOT ASKING FOR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S PARDON, ONLY ACCESS TO MEDICAL TREATMENT ABROAD- FAMILY
By:Sun FM TV Reporter
The family of incarcerated former Minister of Information, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, has raised alarm over his deteriorating health.
Nephew, Charles Kabwita, told Sun FM TV News that Dr. Kambwili is battling severe diabetes and high blood pressure.
Mr. Kabwita said the family is not seeking a pardon but is pleading for urgent evacuation to South Africa for specialized treatment, offering to cover all costs.
He appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and relevant authorities to intervene swiftly.
Recent reports confirm that Dr. Kambwili was moved to Maina Soko Military Hospital, though formal communication from prison authorities remains
pending.
Diabetes is manageable, why evacuate this savage to South Africa? Let him serve the sentence then he can go to wherever he wants. This is the same Dude who once escaped to Zimbabwe and upon running out of cash came back running with his tail between the bums. No please don’t pardon this savage. Let him learn to respect other people. So many inmates have ailments in our jails
These men insult the system they once ran by coming up with useless excuses to evade serving time.
Are they more human than the rest of us? Why do we entertain the noise from the same people day in day out. We are all equal before the law. Let him face it full and square. After all he taunted it. Just a few months and he wailing like a big baby? Poor life style choices are the cause of sugar spikes. What is he under two years that he cant manage what he eats?