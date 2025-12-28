We are not exploiting  Edgar Lungu  image, we are carrying forward his ideals- New Congress Party (NCP)

As New Congress Party (NCP), we have been questioned on why the image of the late former Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, appears on our T-shirts and posters.





Let me state this clearly and without apology, this is a party President Edgar Chagwa Lungu choose as a special purpose vehicle on which he was to use to get back to state house, NCP does not belong to individuals, it belongs to the people of Zambia.





I am fighting to protect, preserve, and grow that legacy he started because it represents values many Zambians still believe in humility, inclusiveness, and leadership that speaks to the common person. Some may not yet understand this truth, and that is okay. History often takes time to be appreciated.





As NCP, we are not exploiting his image, we are carrying forward his ideals. We believe that through our actions, conduct, and commitment to the people, Zambians will one day fully understand why we chose this path.





Legacy is not built by noise, but by deeds. We will continue to build, to serve, and to honor the legacy of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in a way that uplifts the people of Zambia.



Time will speak for us.



NCP President

Peter Chanda