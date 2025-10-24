We Are Not Free Anymore — But We Will Be Again- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

We Are Not Free Anymore — But We Will Be Again



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



On the eve of our 61st Independence anniversary, my heart is heavy.





Tomorrow, we will raise our flag, but beneath its colors, our nation is bleeding. This was meant to be a time of celebration, a moment to honor the courage of those who fought to break the chains of colonial rule. Yet today, instead of pride, I feel sorrow, because in truth, we are right back where we started.





Only this time, the chains are not made of iron. They are made of power, fear, corruption, and silence.



We have leaders who behave like masters, and citizens who are treated like subjects. Our institutions no longer serve the people; they serve those in power. The same intimidation our forefathers faced under colonial administrators now comes from our own government, armed not with whips, but with laws, commissions, and regulations that muzzle truth and silence dissent.





Our media is being hunted.

Our journalists are being summoned.

Our voices are being tamed by fear.



We fought the empire, but now we have become our own colonisers. The oppression we once resisted has been repackaged in local accents and national colors.





So, as the flag rises tomorrow, I will stand in respect, but I will also bow my head in mourning, because sixty-one years later, Zambia is not truly free.



Independence was never meant to be a holiday; it was meant to be a promise, and that promise has been broken.





Yet even as I grieve, I do not despair, because the spirit of 1964 still burns within us. The courage of our ancestors still whispers in our hearts, reminding us that freedom is never granted; it is claimed.





We are ripe for our Second Independence Struggle, and this time it will not be a struggle of guns or blood, but of truth, courage, and conscience.





Come 2026, the people of Zambia must rise again, not in violence, but in unity, to reclaim our voice, to reclaim our dignity, and to reclaim the Republic our heroes envisioned.





The chains have changed, but the fight remains the same, and this time we will not stop until every Zambian is truly free.