WE ARE ON COURSE TO REDUCING THE COST OF LIVING – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

April 1,2025

President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to reducing the cost of living and the cost of doing business in Zambia.

Speaking during the 2025 International Labour Day celebrations at Kaole Stadium in Mansa, President Hichilema said his administration has heard the concerns of citizens and is implementing practical solutions.

He announced that the recent reduction in fuel prices will lower production costs and help bring down the prices of essential commodities.

“We are on course to reduce the cost of living, and fuel reduction is just the beginning,” he said.

The President paid tribute to Zambian workers for driving the economy to grow by 4% despite last year’s severe drought.

He stressed that the economic growth achieved in a difficult year is a testament to the resilience and unity of both employees and employers.

The head of state has commended teachers, nurses, drivers, and other workers for their dedication in keeping the country running during hard times.

He also warned that employers who deny workers the right to unionize will not be tolerated under his administration.

President Hichilema said government will continue strengthening social security and has directed NAPSA to extend waivers to people affected by the drought.

“I have directed NAPSA to extend tax waivers so that our people can recover from the drought’s effects,” he said.

He emphasized that national events will continue to be celebrated across all provinces because Zambia is more than just Lusaka.

The President further urged all employers to comply with the newly approved minimum wage for bus and truck drivers.

Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba said reforms are underway to improve the lives of workers.

And ZCTU President Blake Mulala has called for continued support of the fight against corruption.

