WE ARE ON HIGH ALERT – NO DEATHS FROM LION ATTACKS REPORTED, SAYS MAFINGA DC.





Mafinga District Commissioner Boyd Kaonga has dismissed social media claims that five people were killed by lions, saying no deaths or attacks have been reported in the District.





Mr. Kaonga confirmed that elephants were seen in Chief Mweniwisi’s chiefdom, but there is no evidence of anyone being harmed.



“We’ve had reports of stray elephants but no one has been harmed or eaten,for lions its only rumours we had last week,” he told ISOFM News.





He said officers are on the ground, working with local leaders to monitor the situation.



He urged the public to remain calm and report any sightings to local leaders, police, or his office.





Mr. Kaonga also advised people to be cautious, especially early morning and late evening when wild animals are active.