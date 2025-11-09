WE ARE PROUD POLICE DID NOT OPEN FIRE IN CHINGOLA – STATE HOUSE



State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema endured bullets, stones, and teargas during his time in opposition suffering that must never be repeated.





“Now that citizens have elected him, some criminals want to continue that abuse? No. These are the last kicks of a dying horse,” Hamasaka said, commending security officers for opening fire.





He added that the President’s visit to Chiwempala was a last-minute decision to meet people who had lost their livelihoods, a change he fully takes responsibility for.





“There will be law and order,” Hamasaka said. “Peace is what Zambians voted for, and peace is what this President continues to deliver.”



Clayson Hamasaka writes:

…When he was in opposition, bullets sang past him, stones found his shoulders, and teargas turned his house into a choking night. The brutal attacks that were suffered by the first family can never be repeated….



And now, having been elected by citizens into the highest office, some criminals want to continue that abuse against our President? No.





Zambians will not permit it. I am proud of the security services for their great conduct. We are now a country of peace. We will NEVER go back to the division and violence of the PF.





Today, our schedule did not originally include Chiwempala but the President himself insisted on visiting the people who had lost their livelihoods. I take full responsibility for this last-minute change of plan.





Clayson Hamasaka