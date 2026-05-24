WE ARE READY TO FACE MWIIMBU IN MONZE EAST….Mwiimbu is not unopposed, am still in the race says Independent candidate Musute

WE ARE READY TO FACE MWIIMBU IN MONZE EAST – INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE



….Mwiimbu is not unopposed, am still in the race says Musute.





An Independent candidate in the Monze East constituency says there is no withdrawing to hand Jack “Mseveni” Mwiimbu a free ride to Parliament.



Mwiimbu has agreed with another Independent Victor Cheelo that he withdraw and back him. At a media briefing Cheelo pledged to support Mwiimbu.





The longest serving member of Parliament who is seeking a sixth term of office announced he would be engaging another Independent candidate who had filed in Monze East.





But Maambo Musute who is the only standing opposition on Mwiimbu’s way has told a local media, Chikuni Radio that he has not withdrawn his candidature.





The UPND has named Mwiimbu as one of the candidates who had gone unopposed to join the other four candidates in the province.





Musute says he is very much in the race for Monze East after his successful nomination. He has vowed that he will not backout of the race.





It looks Mwiimbu is working hard not to leave the decision of his election to the people of Monze East. The discussions and negotiations to have Independent candidates withdraw just show how far Mwiimbu is ready to go to secure a sixth term.





Unlike his Chirundu, Lusaka Central and Livingstone counterparts who have withdrawn to help campaign for President Hakainde Hichilema, Mwiimbu is not prepared to bank on nomination and appointment.



ZEN