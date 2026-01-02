WE ARE READY TO WORK WITH GOVERNMENT ON ISSUES AFFECTING OUR PEOPLE – DPP



Lusaka… Friday January 2, 2026



Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it is ready to work with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) administration by offering solutions aimed at alleviating the suffering of Zambians.





DPP President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza said his party has well-thought-out ideas and practical solutions to challenges currently affecting the country, which it is willing to share with government in the national interest.





He said this when he featured on the “Let the People Talk” programme on Radio Phoenix in Lusaka earlier today.



Mr. Mwanza acknowledged that the DPP had previously taken a firm stance against cooperating with the UPND, but said the party had since resolved to prioritise the welfare of citizens over political differences.





“We had said very clearly as DPP that we can never cooperate with the UPND, and I said it here on Radio Phoenix. But we are now saying no, we need to work together on issues affecting Zambians and we are ready to work together,” Mr. Mwanza said.





He added that the DPP is prepared to present its proposals for possible implementation by the UPND government.



“We have brilliant solutions and we are ready to put them forward for the UPND to implement them,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza has urged the government to clearly explain to the public what has led to the reduction in load-shedding hours, noting that conflicting statements from different officials have created confusion.





He said it was important for Zesco Limited to issue a professional and comprehensive statement explaining the reasons behind the increased hours of power supply.





“When we hear Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa speak, when we hear the Vice President Madam Mutale Nalumango speak, and when we hear the Minister of Energy, often they give different reasons as to why load-shedding has reduced. When Zesco speaks, again we hear a different story,” he said.





Mr. Mwanza advised the government to present one clear and consistent explanation to the nation regarding the reduced load-shedding.





He further called on Zesco Limited to address public concerns that electricity units are depleting faster than usual, saying the matter requires urgent clarification to restore public confidence.