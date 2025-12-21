WE ARE SORRY FOR THE DELAYED FRA PAYMENTS – GOVT



The government has apologised to farmers in Eastern Province for the delayed payments to those who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).





Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri acknowledged that farmers need to be paid on time because they receive income only once a year, which is also used to plan for the next farming season.





The Minister made the statement in Katete during the handover of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans, grants, and community projects, after Milanzi Member of Parliament Melesiana Phiri reminded the government about the unpaid farmers.





The Minister assured farmers that the government will soon dismantle the arrears to ensure they can buy inputs, especially fertiliser.





Milanzi Member of Parliament Melesiana Phiri called on the government to ensure that FRA arrears owed to farmers are cleared to help them prepare for the 2025–2026 farming season.





Many farmers in Eastern Province have on several occasions complained that the delayed payments have affected their planning.



Diamond TV