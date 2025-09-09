WE ARE WALKING THE TALK AS UPND GOVERNMENT – MARK SIMUUWE



Ndola – 8th September 2025



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mr Mark Simuuwe, said UPND, under the leadership of Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, has delivered tangible results that people can now see.





Mr Simuuwe stated that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, citing the New Dawn Government’s efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, such as the Ndola Cancer Disease Treatment Centre.





The UPND Media Director was speaking today during a tour of the Ndola Cancer Disease Treatment Centre, located off Ndola Dual Carriageway. He emphasized that the construction of the Cancer Disease Hospital in Ndola is crucial and will enhance primary healthcare services, exceeding World Health Organisation (WHO) thresholds.





Mr Simuuwe further noted that the UPND government has increased the budget for medicine and medical supplies from 30% in 2022 and has made progress in healthcare by focusing on tangible results and infrastructure development nationwide.





“These health facilities will not be white elephants; people will be employed, just like the 18,000 workers the government has recruited,” he said.





Mr Joachim Longwe, Principal Infrastructure Officer, Copperbelt Province Health Office, added that the Ndola Cancer Disease Treatment Centre will be the first-ever cancer hospital on the Copperbelt catering not only to the people of Copperbelt Province but also to those from North-Western, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, and parts of Central Provinces.





The project has reached about 75% completion stage, creating many jobs in line with Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of massive job creation. Mr Longwe added that the project will be completed by December 2025, with equipment already starting to arrive at the site.





The Ndola Cancer Disease Treatment Centre will cost about K306 million.



