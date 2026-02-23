WE ARE WORRIED THAT THE 5 MILLION CONDOMS AT NC’WALA IS NOT FOR HIV AWARENESS BUT PROMOTING PRE-MARITAL SEX – MAYAMBU





BATTLE Cry for Zambia Founder, O’Brian Mayambu, has criticised the public announcement that five million condoms have been set aside for distribution during the N’cwala Traditional Ceremony, describing the move as a sign that Christian values and principles are not being upheld in the country.





Apostle Mayambu argued that although authorities have indicated that the condoms are intended to help curb the spread of HIV, the manner in which the announcement was made sends a wrong moral message to the public.





He said that publicly associating such a large quantity of condoms with a traditional ceremony could be interpreted as promoting immoral activities, rather than encouraging responsible behaviour.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Apostle Mayambu said if health authorities are serious about reducing HIV infections, they should intensify awareness campaigns that promote abstinence, fidelity and moral responsibility, especially among young people.





“Abstinence is the most certain way of ensuring that the HIV virus is not transmitted,” said Apostle Mayambu.





He further called for a balanced approach in the fight against HIV, urging stakeholders to uphold cultural and Christian values while addressing public health concerns.



RCV