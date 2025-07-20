we are yet to meet the leaders of BETUZ- Fred M’membe

We are a party of and for those who toil. We are a party for all our people in their diversities and complexities.





As such, we are duty bound to meet with all the authentic leaders and representatives of all our people – traditional leaders, religious leaders, business leaders, labour leaders, professionals, leaders of cooperatives, and so on and so forth.





And we have met with most of these leaders of our people, and we will continue to do so. This is the way our political leadership should be conducted and will be conducted. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with doing so.





We have had many meetings with trade union leaders. But we are yet to meet the leaders of BETUZ. God willing, and with his grace, we will soon meet with them if they are not intimidated by Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s false claims. And we don’t need to do it under the cover of darkness or secretly because it is not a crime or something that is legally and morally wrong to do.



We are a party of the people, and we will endeavour as far as possible to meet with all the leaders of our people, including those of BETUZ. And why should that trouble Mr Hichilema and give him sleepless nights?





Does Mr Hichilema understand why the freedoms of association and expression are guaranteed to all our people in the Constitution?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party



