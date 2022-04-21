WE ASKED HIM TO PRAY FOR OUR MONEY TO MULTIPLY, BUT HE STOLE IT…

…couple testifies how they lost K60, 000 they saved for a car to a “prayer warrior’

By Womba Kasela

A 36-year-old self-styled “prayer warrior” of Highlands in Livingstone district has been found with a case to answer for stealing the K60-thousand that he was given to multiply.

Alex Chibwe is accused of stealing the money from Beatrice Muzuwa and her husband, Hebert Musune of Choma’s Mapanza Chiefdom on 20 March 2022.

Muzuwa testified in the Choma Magistrates Court that she, along with her husband invited Chibwe — who their friend introduced to them as a prayer warrior — to pray for the money they saved for a vehicle at their house.

Muzuwa testified that the accused poured meal-meal on the bag of money before asking them to wait outside the house for an hour.

She explained that when invited back into the house, the accused instructed her to put the money under the bed and to never touch it as it multiplies.

Muzuwa told the court that they discovered the money missing from the bag and attempts to reach Chibwe failed as his phone was off.

Meanwhile, Herbet Munsune, the victim’s husband told the court that Community Crime Prevention Units apprehended Chibwe on his way for prayers along Namwala road.

Munsune testified that upon being apprehended, the accused stated that the money had vanished and was at a shrine in Monze district.

Senior Resident Peter Mungala adjourned the matter to 25th April 2022 for the continuation of the trial.