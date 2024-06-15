We broke into Lusambo’s yard Because his security was uncooperative and walked away on us – ACC

ACC EXECUTES BENCH WARRANT ON HON. BOWMAN LUSAMBO

The Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to confirm reports that it broke into former Lusaka

Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s residence in an attempt to present him before the court as ordered by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

This follows the issuance of a Bench Warrant by Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu

to apprehend Lusambo after he failed to appear before the court on 12th June 2024 and both Lusambo and his Lawyers were present in court during the last sitting of the matter on the 13th May 2024 when the matter was adjourned to the 12thof June 2024 and was as such aware of the trial date.

Anti-Corruption Commission Officers proceeded to Lusambo’s residence yesterday in Chamba Valley to execute the Bench Warrant and found security officers whom they informed of the Search Warrant and Bench Warrant issued by the Court against Lusambo.

However, the security officers refused to recognize the court documents and cooperate with the officers and instead decided to lock the gate and walk away.

The ACC officers had no choice but to break in and gain access to Lusambo’s residence following the obstruction by the security officers.

Unfortunately, the officers did not find Lusambo at his residence.

However, Lusambo later made a video call to the officers and talked to the officers stating

that he was not at his residence and purported that he was in Livingstone.

On several occasions, the State has been bringing witnesses to testify in a matter

Lusambo stands charged with offences of having properties suspected to be proceeds of crime but the matter has resulted in unnecessary adjournments due to his absence in court.

This prompted the Commission to apply for a Bench Warrant and a Search Warrant to search and find the accused and bring him before the court to avoid the accused occasion another adjournment.

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has since set 18th June 2024 for the continuation of the trial.

This is contained in a statement issued by ACC Head Corporate Affairs Timothy Moono.

