We Can’t Accept Such Reasoning — That’s Why We Have a Constitution – Rastaman  tells Zambian Government Lawyer

We Can’t Accept Such Reasoning — That’s Why We Have a Constitution – Thembeka Ngcukaitobi tells Zambian Government Lawyer





South Africa, 8 September 2025



The High Court was gripped this morning as Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi delivered a powerful rebuttal on behalf of the family of Zambia’s late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, following the Zambian government’s weak five-minute submission opposing the family’s application for leave to appeal.





Adv. Ngcukaitobi warned that the government’s arguments pave a “dangerous road” that could deprive widows of their unqualified right to decide where and how their spouses are buried. At the heart of the dispute is the Zambian state’s claim that a foreign contract or law could override the authority of the widow, even on South African soil.





“My learned friend accepts that the agreement is to be interpreted according to South African law, yet he argues that because the next of kin is Zambian, the right to bury is Zambian law. That distinction simply does not exist in law,” Ngcukaitobi told the court.





He explained that South African courts determine applicable law by the lex loci, the law of the place where the cause of action arises. Attempting to split lex causae from lex loci, as the Zambian lawyer suggested, would lead to “conflicting outcomes and chaos for future disputes.”





He added that once South African law applies, Zambian law becomes irrelevant. “



If my learned friend concedes the lex loci is South African law, the question is whether South African law was correctly applied in denying Mrs. Lungu the right to bury her husband. That has enormous implications it could set a precedent for depriving widows of control over their husbands’ bodies.”





Adv. Ngcukaitobi also addressed the misuse of public interest arguments, noting that even precedents like the Senyalti case cannot override the fundamental rights of spouses.





“South African law has always been clear: the right of the spouse is unqualified. She decides what to do; if she is deceased, the children decide. It is the family that has the ultimate say. That is the core of South African law,” he said.





The advocate further demolished the notion of contracts over human remains. Citing authorities including Foote and Xhoshias, he emphasized that South African law does not recognize enforceable contracts over corpses.





“If my learned friend were correct, we would be creating a new law allowing contracts over human remains, even against the family’s wishes. That would turn the common law on its head and violate constitutional principles,” Ngcukaitobi said.





The lawyer warned that the judgment under appeal contains two deeply troubling principles: that a government even a foreign one could override a spouse’s rights, and that contracts over a corpse could be enforceable. Both, he argued, contradict South African law and tradition.





“These are not hypothetical issues,” Ngcukaitobi told the court, citing a South African case where a provincial government attempted to take control of a deceased husband’s body against the spouse’s wishes.





“This is foundational to rights of bodily integrity and autonomy. No court should allow a government to override the family.”





“The important issue of law here is the contest between the rights of a state and the rights of the family to decide on burial. Accepting the government’s argument would create an unprecedented precedent a foreign state overriding a widow’s rights. South African law could never countenance this outcome.”





Adv. Ngcukaitobi concluded by urging the High Court to refer the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal, stressing that the case is about more than the Lungu family.





“It is about protecting the unqualified rights of spouses and families for generations to come,” he said.