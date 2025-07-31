We can’t disclose names of ministers being investigated because public will misunderstand us – ACC





THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) says it cannot issue out the number and names of ministers being investigated under the current administration to avoid being misunderstood by the public.





Speaking at a media breakfast this morning, ACC Board Chairperson Justice Evans Hamaundu (retired) stated that if the names and number of ministers being investigated were released at the moment, the public may take it out of context.





Hamaundu said investigations were still ongoing and solicitor general Marshal Muchende was still being investigated on one corruption case.



“We do receive complaints involving current corruption on ministers. Investigations are ongoing. We can’t start disclosing the names of the ministers that we are currently investigating but there will come a time when we shall release the names,” he explained.





“The release may be taken out of context. If we release the numbers, what will be the purpose?“



He stated that the solicitor general’s other corruption case had been closed due to lack of sufficient evidence.





“One case for the solicitor general one has been closed because there was no evidence. Investigations are still ongoing and even on that, one we cannot divulge the information,” said Hamaundu.





He revealed that the commission was not only investigating past corruption cases but the current ones.



And ACC director general, Daphne Chabu revealed that 1,405 cases were under active investigation as of the second quarter of 2025.





Chabu disclosed that in the last six months, the Commission received 375 reports of suspected corruption, of which 264 contained actionable issues.



She said this led to 219 authorised investigations, 15 arrests and 41 cases referred to other institutions.





She further revealed that 50 residential properties and 80 vehicles were currently under investigation.



“No stone will be left unturned and no criminal network will be spared,” Chabu said, adding that the recently released 2024 Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Trends Report showed a reduction in public sector corruption cases from 55 in 2023 to 40 in 2024.





She said 194 cases were currently in court, comprising 149 criminal and 45 civil matters and from these, 11 judgments were delivered and eight convictions secured.





The Commission also seized assets worth millions of kwacha, including a Range Rover valued at K3 million and four houses in Silverest Gardens valued at over USD193,000, all linked to former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.





An additional US$300,000 was recently forfeited, bringing the total in his case to US$493,129.18.



The Commission also seized more than K8 million worth of property from Zambia Air Force officer Albert Siyunda, who was convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.





Chabu said the Commission established 13 new Integrity Committees in institutions such as UNZA, CBU, the Teaching Council of Zambia, and several district councils and also oversaw 173 procurement related committees, including 112 related to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.





The ACC also conducted targeted Corruption Risk Assessments at NAPSA and the Ministry of Lands and inspected Mineral Bonded Warehouses at Kasumbalesa Border, Chingola, and Kitwe.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 31, 2025.