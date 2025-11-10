We can’t have a sitting president  stoned so easily and carelessly- Fred M’membe

INCOMPETENCE, INEPTITUDE, INEFFICIENCY, INEFFECTIVENESS, DISORDERLINESS…





We are very disappointed with the UPND government’s incompetence, ineptitude, inefficiency, ineffectiveness, and disorderliness.



With the right type of people in government positions, what happened to Mr Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola and Ndola could have been avoided.





Copperbelt minister Mr Elisha Matambo, who was supposed to prepare for Mr Hichilema’s visit, should have cross checked and properly analysed the political situation and otherwise before taking the President to that political rally.





It’s about time we grow both as a country. We can’t have a sitting president stoned or an attempt made on him so easily and carelessly. Regardless of what, we blame the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Special Duties Mr. Fanwell Siandenge, and we urge him to put his house in order immediately.



We have seen Police officers falling from motor vehicles. What type of VIP protection is that? Are these men trained for these important tasks or just hand-picked UPND cadres?





Thank God, Mr. Hichilema was not hurt.

But Mr Hichilema’s reaction is equally disappointing. His language, which is being echoed by his minions, is uncouth and unacceptable. And in anger and frustration, he says nobody should disturb their campaigns. He is holding campaign rallies but doesn’t want others to do the same.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party