We can’t have civil servants surviving on loans – Njobvu



…as East minister alarmed by suicide cases





By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has expressed concern over civil servants relying on loans to survive due to low salaries, affecting productivity and contributing to increased suicide cases in the Eastern Province.





Njobvu is urging the government to consider increasing salaries for public service workers, following President Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement to adjust salaries for chiefs in the next year’s budget.





Njobvu has commended President Hichilema’s intentions of wanting to adjust salaries for traditional leaders.





The President made the announcement during the Kulamba traditional ceremony in Katete District.





Speaking to journalists shortly after attending the commissioning of St. Martin Parish in the district on Sunday, Njobvu called on government to consider increasing salaries for public service workers too





Njobvu noted that most civil servants were surviving on loans due to poor salaries being given.



He said high cost of living had given citizens too much pressure, and was one of the leading causes of suicide in the eastern province.





“A K10,000 salary increment across the board for civil servants would not be a bad idea. This would alleviate their sufferings, otherwise it is very sad that majority of our public service workers are surviving on loans,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu argued that recent financial flows were an indication that the country has the money to better conditions of service for public service workers.





He called for the respect of civil servants.



“If this not done next year, I will make sure that once the DU forms government in 2027, salaries for civil servants will be adjusted without debate. We need to motivate them in order for Zambia to be productive,” he added.





Meanwhile, eastern province minister Peter Phiri expressed concern on suicide cases in the region.



Phiri described suicide levels which had even seen some civil servants taking their own lives as alarming.





The minister appealed to the church to offer prayers while government does its part in addressing the matter.





The eastern province had recently reported an increase in the number of suicide cases in 2025, statistics the Democratic Union leader said were worrying.





He emphasized on the need to among others, addressing cost of living as well as investing in mental health services.