We can’t reopen Strait of Hormuz while ceasefire is being breached – Iranian negotiator

Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has just said it is “not possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz considering all the blatant violations of the ceasefire”.

Those “violations” include the US naval blockade of Iranian ports – which he says amounts to taking the global economy “hostage” – and “warmongering” by Israel “on all fronts”.

Seemingly referring to the US and Israel, Ghalibaf posts on X that “they did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they through bullying.

“The only way forward is to recognise the rights of the Iranian people.”

It was thought Gahlibaf would hold talks with US Vice-President JD Vance in Pakistan this week – but they are yet to begin.

Donald Trump last night announced an extension to the US-Iran ceasefire that was due to expire today. This morning, Iran said it had “seized” two cargo ships in the Strait of Hormu