We didn’t divorce you, Bembas beg Mpezeni after double booking with Lozis



THOSE who thought the rat eating Ngonis were still nursing grudges against the monkey eating Bembas for expanding their cousinship to the hopani eating Lozis were left disappointed yesterday when Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV and Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people stood side by side, laughing and chatting like brothers at Elaweni ahead of the Ncwala Ceremony in Chipata.





Dressed to impress, Chitimukulu arrived in a crisp blue suit, white shirt tucked in so perfectly it looked like his kapaso ironed it while the royal was wearing it.





The black shoes were so polished you could see your reflection in them, and If musician, Pompi was there, he would have sung “londo pa nsapato.”



The Paramount Chief looked like he was attending a wedding and not a royal ceremony as he walked around Elaweni in his smart Bemba looks.





After weeks of speculation that the Bembas had abandoned their Ngoni cousins in favour of a new alliance with the Lozis, the two Paramount cousins showed it to the world that despite the Bembas having ‘cheated’ on the Ngonis with the Lozis, their bond could not be shaken.



The two Chiefs squashed all doubts with firm handshakes, hearty laughter and a show of cousinly love.





The great king of the monkey eaters had traveled all the way from his palace in Mungwi to show support to his long lost blood drinking cousin.



Earlier, Transport and Logistics minister Frank Tayali had seemingly taken up the role of “Minister of Bemba Cousinship Affairs,” also stepped forward to beg Mpezeni that even though the Bembas were now cousins with hopani eaters, the Bemba-Ngoni cousinship still stood firm.





“This is our culture. As a Bemba, I ask that we strengthen our cousinship. We didn’t leave you as purported by the media,” pleaded Tayali with a tone almost as desperate as a husband explaining why another woman’s name is saved in his phone as “Zesco.”





The minister also explained to Mpezeni that he had come with his traffic officers who were ready to control traffic during the main ceremony in the capital city of bicycles and motorbikes.





“We ask that we discourage people from drinking and driving.”



“The motorbike riders are riding without helmets. Let’s promote a safer way of riding motorcycles. We are happy to be here and we are proud that so far so good we are making progressed,” reported Tayali.





Meanwhile, chief Mpezeni assured Tayali that no one could come between their cousinship as it traces back to many years ago when his people were warring against ‘thieving’ Bembas.





“This cousinship cannot end. It traces back to many years ago. You are our people and we are happy to see you,” said Mpezeni.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 21, 2025